Trending

Slay queen tied up for allegedly stealing her friend’s N250K

A Slay queen has been publicly humiliated for allegedly stealing N250k from her friend and squandering it on clothes in Delta State.

According to reports, the Delta State Polytechnic student left her friend broke after the act. She was tied up and paraded, yesterday, after eventually being nabbed.

Details about how she was caught are sketchy, however, local reports show that the unnamed woman had previously stolen as much as N250K from her friend. Luck ran out on her when she tried to steal again recently and she was nabbed.

Students raised alarm and she was surrounded. The young lady’s fate is not known yet as at the time of filing this report. It is not known if she has been handed over to the police.

See more photos below;


You may also like

You aren’t any better: Nigerians throw mud at Atiku Abubakar for comment over Plateau Killings

Young Nigerian Man Marries His Elderly Oyinbo Wife From Texas (Photos)

Mum Draws Up Binding Document To Prevent Her Son From Getting Addicted To Games & Tablet

Bring that rifle!!! Nigerian man caught impersonating Nigerian Army (Video)

Students Raise N705,760 To Send Dutiful School Cleaner & Wife On Vacation

After seeing loved ones massacred, Plateau Residents stay up all night to keep watch

Job Seeker Beware – Here are some fake job addresses in Lagos

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th June

Plateau Killings: Military nabs 3 alleged perpetrators

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *