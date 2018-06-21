“So because I sleep naked next to a guy, sex must happen????” – Twitter user asks

The topic on rape and consent has been going on for a while and the debate has always been “Her No means NO” whether or not, she led you on to the point that you want to get down with her, or that you’re already getting down and then she refuses to go any further.

Scenarios that could be possibly lead to rape have discussed a lot and a Twitter user has brought another angle and asks if it’s a must that sex must happen because of that scene.

According to @hrp_endowed on Twitter, the fact that a lady sleeps naked next to a guy shouldn’t prompt sex – she says that Self Control is what most men need in this age and time.

Read her:

So because I sleep naked next to a guy, sex must happen??? I beg to differ please. Self control is just what most of you need, pathetic lot!

