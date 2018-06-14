So Radical: See What Lord’s Chosen Church Members Were Seen Doing During Publicity In Warri (Photos)

It is public knowledge that the members of the The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries often like to engage in very radical forms of publicity.

The church members who have been heavily criticized by Nigerians in time past for their “aggressive” mode of publicity, were recently spotted in action again.

This time around, the church members were seen holding an ‘acrobatic’ form of publicity in Warri, Delta state as members displayed different characters including those who sat on the wet ground.

Here are some pictures showing how the publicity went down.

