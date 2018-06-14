Local News

So Radical: See What Lord’s Chosen Church Members Were Seen Doing During Publicity In Warri (Photos)

It is public knowledge that the members of the The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries often like to engage in very radical forms of publicity.

The church members who have been heavily criticized by Nigerians in time past for their “aggressive” mode of publicity, were recently spotted in action again.

This time around, the church members were seen holding an ‘acrobatic’ form of publicity in Warri, Delta state as members displayed different characters including those who sat on the wet ground.

Here are some pictures showing how the publicity went down.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Commotion As Truck Driver Loses Control, Crushes State Revenue Collector To Death In Ondo

Check Out The Controversial Wedding Photo That Got People Talking

Army General Arrested Over Gruesome Murder Of Police Spokesman

5 Amazing Nigerian Breakfast Ideas

2019 Election: Presidential Candidates Should Declare Health Status – Festus Keyamo

I Don’t Believe NBS Figures, Nigerians Are Becoming Richer – Festus Keyamo

Beautiful Physically Challenged Lady Shares Inspiring Post On Twitter (Photos)

Man Declared Wanted For Brutal Murder Of Enugu Royal Father

World Cup: Nigeria Has The Best Chance Of Advancing

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *