Entertainment, Gossip

Some Nigerians are shocked after comedienne, Chigul revealed that she’s 42 years old

Popular Nigeria comedienne, Chigul whose real name is Omeruah Chioma Ijeoma, in a bid to inspire other Nigerian youths to get their PVCs, took to her page to share a photo of hers.

The actress cum comedian shared the photo of her card with the simple caption, “I’m officially a registered voter….” …

Chigul revealed

… and some Nigerians couldn’t help but notice the figure that was put in space required for her age. Most people were quite surprised that she’s a 42-year-old.

Some feel she looks quite young to be that age… they say she could pass for a 25-year-old.

Chigul is one of Nigeria’s favourite female comedians who has featured her comical character in various sectors of the entertainment industry, like in movies and music.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Man flies his girlfriend all the way to Greece just to propose to her (Photos)

How a Doctor died watching Nigeria vs. Argentina match

“If you bleach to impress a man, you’ll lose him when your skin gets damaged”– Nollywood Actress Vera Gerald

“My marriage to Obasanjo’s son, a nightmare! He abandoned me during our honeymoon…hates touching me – Wife

Nigerian School Teacher lay curse on whoever defecated all over her school, sets their faeces on fire (Photos)

‘Beautiful Billionaire Brides’, Hauwa And Meram Indimi At Their ‘Kamu’ Ceremonies

Nigerian man reveals how having a panic attack saved him from F.sars officials

Quintuplets graduate from the same university together (Photos)

Music: DJ Neptune Ft. Kizz Daniel – Wait

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *