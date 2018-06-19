Some People In Belgium Want To See Me Fail – Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has said he will “have fun” at the World Cup despite claiming that “some people in my own country want to see me fail”.

Romelu Lukaku scored twice in the 3-0 victory over Panama in Sochi on Monday.

However, Lukaku feels that many Belgium supporters do not appreciate him and are unaware of the poverty of his childhood.

“I don’t know why some people in my own country want to see me fail,” Lukaku wrote in the Players’ Tribune. “I really don’t.

“When I went to Chelsea and I wasn’t playing, I heard them laughing at me. When I got loaned out to West Brom, I heard them laughing at me.

“But it’s cool. Those people weren’t with me when we were pouring water in our cereal. If you weren’t with me when I had nothing, then you can’t really understand me.

“Two kids from the same house (Romelu and brother Jordan Lukaku), the same situation, who made it out. I’m going to remember to have fun this time. Life is too short for the stress and the drama.”

