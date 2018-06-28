Students Raise N705,760 To Send Dutiful School Cleaner & Wife On Vacation

A cleaner at Bristol University was reduced to tears after students raised £1,500 to send him to Jamaica on holiday with his wife, according to BristolLive.

Herman Gordan, who worked at the university for more than a decade, was described as “one of the most loved” members of the university’s cleaning staff.

A heartwarming note from the students read:

“Dear Herman, on behalf of the students at Bristol, we would like to thank you for all the positive energy you have given to us throughout the years.

“You have brightened many of our days and we want you to know that we love and appreciate you.

“We have come together to give you a special gift as our way of saying thank you. Have a lovely summer.”

When he was presented the gift, Herman could not hold back his tears and gave the presenter a big hug.

The GoFundMe page, which was started anonymously, was shared on the university’s Bristruths page.

It started with a short post on Facebook in May, which gathered quite a few likes. Within hours, a GoFundMe page was launched.

It was clear the fundraising was going well, with more than 230 students donating to the appeal. The creators of the GoFundMe page wrote:

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this incredible gift. It is truly amazing what we can achieve when we come together.

“It is thanks to your generosity that we’ve been able to raise about £1,500 – meaning both Herman and his wife will be able to visit Jamaica for the first time in four years.”