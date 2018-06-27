Entertainment, Gossip

Stunning pre-wedding photos of Nigerian soldier with bride to be

Nigerian soldier, Abba Peter is all set to tie the knots with his fiancee, Faith Emmanuel – in light of their forthcoming ceremony, the couple have released stunning pre-wedding photos ahead of their big day.

The both donned camo tees in some of the photos and in some, they opted for traditional attires and in the others, kept it quite casual.

Check em out below,

Nigerian soldier bride

Nigerian soldier bride

Just yesterday, we reported of a white man who is set to wed his beautiful Igbo bribe and have released their beautiful pre-wedding pictures for y’all to drool over.

The pictures have been widely circulated on social media, with many hailing the Lady for her beauty.. Perhaps it was what caught the eye of her husband-to-be.

See the photos below:

