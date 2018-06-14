Local News

Super Eagles Begin Their First Training In Russia Ahead Of The World Cup (Photos)

The Super Eagles who have arrived Russia for the world cup – held their first training session in Essentuki on Tuesday evening before departing their base for Kaliningrad on Wednesday.

The Eagles’ first match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup comes up against Croatia on Saturday at the 35,000 –capacity Kaliningrad Arena.

The 2013 African Cup of Nations winners are expected to depart for Kaliningrad 4pm Russia time.

According to a media statement from the Nigerian Football Federation the team have settled down nicely at their Sanatorium Istochnik Hotel, Essentuki team base camp at the FIFA World Cup.

Essentuki is located in the Stavropol region of southern Russia. There was a brief airport reception coordinated by staff of the Local Organizing Committee and the world football –governing body, FIFA, he added.

At the hotel, a welcome reception organized by the Governor of Essentuki, the Minister of Sports in the Stavropol region and the Manager of Sanatorium Istochnik also held.

