Super Eagles Forward, Ahmed Musa Acquires Expensive Range Rover Velar (Photos)

Ahmed Musa and wife

CSKA Moscow forward and Nigerian international, Ahmed Musa who is scheduled to play in this year’s World Cup in Russia has spoilt himself by acquiring the latest version of the Ranger Rover Velar currently valued at US$$65,195 (about N24m) in the US automobile market.

The goodnews was shared by his fellow Super Eagles teammate and close friend, Shehu Abdullahi on his verified Instagram handle.

While congratulating Musa, Abdullahi wrote: “New baby arrives, congrats brother @ahmedmusa718 #madman.” 


See more photos below:

