Super Eagles forward, Ahmed Musa acquires latest Range Rover Velar (Photos)

Nigerian Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa has acquired the latest version of the Ranger Rover Velar currently valued at US$$65,195 (about N24m) in the US automobile market.

Ahmed Musa who is scheduled to play in this year’s World Cup in Russia has spoilt himself by acquiring the latest version of the Ranger Rover Velar.

The ‘new whip alert’ was shared by his fellow Super Eagles teammate and close friend, Shehu Abdullahi on his verified Instagram handle.

While congratulating Musa, Shehu wrote: “New baby arrives, congrats brother @ahmedmusa718 #madman.”

More Photos below;

