Super Eagles’ Francis Uzoho Excited To Follow Vincent Enyeama’s Footsteps

Francis Uzoho is excited with the opportunity afforded him to step into the shoes of former Nigeria first-choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama.

The 19-year-old has been a consistent figure for Gernot Rohr’s side since he made his debut against Argentina in November 2017. And he is in line to continue in goal when the West Africans open their World Cup campaign with Croatia on Saturday.

The youngster who made 26 appearances for Deportivo La Coruna B and featured twice for Spanish side’s senior team in the recently concluded season is delighted with the chance to follow the footstep of the country’s most capped player.

“It’s been like a dream and sometimes I just continue to thank God for everything and the coaches for the opportunity,” Uzoho told BBC Sport.

“My biggest hero for Nigeria remains Vincent and I always admire him.

“To think I was watching him at the last World Cup in Brazil, making that incredible save against Bosnia, to now getting a chance to follow in his footsteps is unbelievable.

“I have faced some tough players in La Liga and some friendly games, I believe I still have a lot to do in my career.

“We have a good squad and I am mentally prepared and ready.”

