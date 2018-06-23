Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme shares update on his battle with Leukemia

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Carl Ikeme, who has been battling blood cancer for a while now, has shared a wonderful testimony of how he is winning the battle against the ailment.

Carl Ikeme whose hospitalization has seen him miss the FIFA 2018 world cup in Russia spoke of how he can now go about normal activities pending when he will finally be cured.

He shared the news on his IG writing:

”After a tough year and intense chemotherapy throughout I would like to let everyone know I am in complete REMISSION.

“I still have hurdles to get over to be cured but I can hopefully now move forward with some normality.

“I would like to thank my family/friends to start with who have gone above and beyond for me ❤

“The support I have received from Wolves/Nigeria, the football world and from people from all over the world has been hard to put into words.

“I can’t thank everyone at the Christie and heartlands hospital enough for there care!!!What next who knows…

“I’m just taking it a day at a time #Grateful 🙏🏽 #Remission.”

