Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa begged Messi for his jersey after their loss (Video)

In this video, Super Eagles’ second-choice goalkeeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa is seen begging Lionel Messi for his jersey after their loss yesterday.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa  was caught on camera asking Lionel Messi for his number 10 jersey just after Nigeria crashed out of the World Cup tournament following their 2 – 1 defeat to Argentina.

Ezenwa is seen waiting for the Barcelona superstar at the entrance of the stadium Tunnel, before then approaching him to ask for his jersey. The Argentine star took it off and gave to him.

Watch the video below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

World Cup 2018: Photos of Germany players in tears after world cup exit

Bonang Matheba slays in stunning Couture Dress at 31st birthday bash

Nigerian Twitter shades Toke Makinwa for expecting a future husband

Stunning pre-wedding photos of Nigerian soldier with bride to be

Davido shares hot photo of his girlfriend, Chioma.

Maradona hit by high blood pressure after Nigeria, Argentina match

Toke Makinwa showers herself with praises, says her future husband will be proud of her

Nigeria’s Super Eagles check out of hotel after defeat to Argentina (Video)

Lolo1 finally reacts after she was trashed on social media for rocking a ‘s*xy’ outfit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *