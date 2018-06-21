Super Eagles midfielder, Raheem Lawal shares photo of the house he just built for his mum

Super Eagles midfielder, Raheem Lawal has taken to social media to share photo of the house he has built for his mother.

He was sure to caption the photo: “Mom am giving you this house”

Raheem Adewole Lawal is a Nigerian international footballer who used to play professionally for the Osmanlispor in Turkey.

He is an example of a Nigerian soccer player who started from the ghetto with nothing and has successfully built a name for himself which explains why he is often quick to flaunt his accomplishments on social media.

Leave a Comment…

comments