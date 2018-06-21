Entertainment, Gossip

Super Eagles midfielder, Raheem Lawal shares photo of the house he just built for his mum

Super Eagles midfielder, Raheem Lawal has taken to social media to share photo of the house he has built for his mother.

He was sure to caption the photo: “Mom am giving you this house”

Raheem Adewole Lawal is a Nigerian international footballer who used to play professionally for the Osmanlispor in Turkey.

He is an example of a Nigerian soccer player who started from the ghetto with nothing and has successfully built a name for himself which explains why he is often quick to flaunt his accomplishments on social media.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, they follow each other back on Instagram

President Buhari breaks down in tears over Azare market fire in Bauchi

Nkechi Blessing flaunts her newly acquired Toyota Venza (Photos)

“When I slide in a girl’s DM, I do it with respect” – Don Jazzy

Interesting photo of a Catholic priest and his Muslim mother goes viral

Peter Psquare Surprises His Wife With A Range Rover SUV

XXXTentacion’s Murder: 22-year-old tattoo artist arrested

Toyin Abraham apologizes to Mercy Aigbe, as they follow each other back on IG

“Baby girl for life” – Ceec Says As She Shares Major Throwback Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *