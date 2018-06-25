Super Eagles photoed training ahead of clash with Argentina

The Super Eagles squad were photoed earlier this afternoon training ahead of their last group stage clash with Argentina tomorrow.

The team are in high hopes of getting a draw or a win against Argentina to advance to the next stage with Croatia in Group D.

The crunch clash will kick off by 7:00pm on Tuesday at Krestovsky Stadium.

Photos of them training below,

Earlier, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho revealed what his team-mates will do to Argentina ahead of their clash on Tuesday evening.

Iheanacho is upbeat about the Super Eagles’ chances of making it to the last sixteen.

The South Americans are on the brink of elimination from the World Cup after their humiliating 3-0 loss to Croatia on Thursday.

”They are a strong team as you know, we have played against them and we won, they wanted us to beat Iceland so that they come at us,” Iheanacho told reporters in the mixed zone.

”It is going to be a difficult game for them, we have to fight together and do everything possible to beat them in that game despite they have good players and are a quality side. We need to show them we are from Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles landed in Saint Petersburg at approximately 1925 hours local time on Sunday evening.

