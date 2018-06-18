Super Eagles Player, John Ogu angrily replies Nigerian who says he should go off and focus on winning next match

It is no longer news that after the excitement and hype going into the Fifa world cup 2018, the Super Eagles lost their opening game to Croatia by 2 goals, and as such, face a somewhat herculean task to qualify to the next round.

As one would expect, Football-loving Nigerians have stormed the social media pages of the Super Eagles players to bash them.

This afternoon, John Ogu shared a photo of himself and appealed to Nigerians to keep supporting them. An angry Nigerian came on the comment section to ask him to leave social media so he can concentrate on his match.

See their exchange below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments