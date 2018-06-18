Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Super Eagles Player, John Ogu angrily replies Nigerian who says he should go off and focus on winning next match

It is no longer news that after the excitement and hype going into the Fifa world cup 2018, the Super Eagles lost their opening game to Croatia by 2 goals, and as such, face a somewhat herculean task to qualify to the next round.

As one would expect, Football-loving Nigerians have stormed the social media pages of the Super Eagles players to bash them.

This afternoon, John Ogu shared a photo of himself and appealed to Nigerians to keep supporting them. An angry Nigerian came on the comment section to ask him to leave social media so he can concentrate on his match.

See their exchange below ;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“I would put you in small Monkey cage with big hot Chimpanzee” – Femi Fani-Kayode to Oshiomhole

Angela Okorie slams ladies shading their baby daddies on fathers day, Mercy Aigbe reacts

Alex co-host ‘ElevatedConcertPH18’, watch her show off her dancing skills (Video)

Media personality, Emmanuel Ugolee reacts after Nigerian man set his jersey on fire because Super Eagles lost to Croatia(video)

Toyin Lawani reacts after being bashed for saying all men cheat and are entitled to 10 women

Singer, May D Shares Shocking Video Of His Baby Mama Instructing Their Son To Insult Him

An African Team Will Win The World Cup – Senegal Coach

Update: May D’s Baby Mama, Adebola Olowoporoku, Exposes Him (Screenshots)

Modupe Ozolua opens up on how she paid to let Nigerians know she had a breast augmentation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *