Super Eagles Player, John Ogu shares shaku shaku photos, calls for prayers (Photo)

Nigerian midfielder, Ugochukwu John Ogu took to twitter to ask his countrymen for prayers as they prepare for their world cup 2018 opening match against Croatia.

The 30-year-old footballer also flaunted his shaku shaku skills with his teammates.

Sharing the photos, he wrote ; READY FOR TOMORROW!! Naija way 🇳🇬🇳🇬. Pray for us tomorrow 🙏🏼

Still on the world cup buzz, Suarez-led team, Uruguay has defeated Egypt in a very tough game that lasted for 95′ minutes today, 15th of June.

J Giménez scored a brilliant header for Uruguay in the 90th minute.

Russia and Uruguay are level on points but the former tops Group A with superior goals

