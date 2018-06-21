Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Super Eagles rated as the third worst team after first round of games at the 2018 World Cup

The Super Eagles’ 2-0 loss to Croatia in their opening game of the 2018 World Cup has been adjudged as the 29th best of the 32 teams participating at the World Cup after the first round of games.

British newspaper Daily Telegraph, in an appraisal of all the teams, rated Nigeria as only better than Saudi Arabia which lost the opening game of the competition 5-0 to host country Russia and debutants Panama who lost 3-0 to Belgium.

The paper described Nigeria’s performance as “a horrible performance from a group of players who didn’t seem to grasp quite how important their opening game at the World Cup was. Whether the manager’s fault or those in green shirts, there was no urgency, no great surge to try and rescue a point, an isolated striker and full-backs who weren’t allowed to get forward. Nigeria should be so much better than this.”

Spain and Portugal, who played out an enthralling 3-3 draw came in first and second while Mexico, which defeated reigning champions Germany were rated third. Brazil, who were held by Switzerland and England, late 2-1 winners over Tunisia round up the top five in the ratings.

Nigeria will play their second game on Friday against Iceland at the Volgograd Arena with a highly needed win to keep the Super Eagles hopes of staying in the competition alive.

