Suspected Cultist Shot In The Head By Rival Cultists In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos)

Ubong Etuk was killed by suspected rival cultist

A suspected cultist identified Mr. Ubong Etuk has been killed in a gruesome manner after being shot in the head by a rival cult group.

The fatal incident was as a result of the raging war between two cult’s groups, Vikings Confraternity and Black Axe in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Two other persons were also killed.

It was gathered that the two groups have been after one another for the past three months before the weekend clash that started in a motel at Afaha Uqua Eket.

One was killed at Liverpool Road, another in Uqua Village, while the third person was killed at a sit-out at Atai Ndon Village, all in Eket.

It was scooped that the clash leading to the death of three cult members started on Sunday, when a member of Vikings Confraternity unleashed terror on a member of the Black Axe with machete cuts.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the incident, urged members of the public to go about their normal businesses without fear as the Police are on top of the situation.

