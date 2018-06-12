Suspected Cultists Shot Dead By Rival Gang Members In Cross River (Photo)

The suspected culitist gunned down yesterday

The gang war between cultists in Cross River state is taking a new sad dimension as two young man suspected to be a cultist have been shot dead yesterday.

According to reports, one hit-man identified as Omang Major and one other were shot dead by a rival group yesterday in Ogep Osokom community in Boki local government area of Cross River State.

The sad incident caused serious panic in the area as mulitple gunshots were heard in the region yesterday. According to Rev. Fr Mike Obi, the Police have already taken the bodies to the mortuary in Okundi area of the state.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria