Local News

Suspected Cultists Shot Dead By Rival Gang Members In Cross River (Photo)

The suspected culitist gunned down yesterday

The gang war between cultists in Cross River state is taking a new sad dimension as two young man suspected to be a cultist have been shot dead yesterday.

According to reports, one hit-man identified as Omang Major and one other were shot dead by a rival group yesterday in Ogep Osokom community in Boki local government area of Cross River State.

The sad incident caused serious panic in the area as mulitple gunshots were heard in the region yesterday. According to Rev. Fr Mike Obi, the Police have already taken the bodies to the mortuary in Okundi area of the state.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Destroying Me Amounts To Destroying APC In Igboland – Okorocha

Offa Robberies: Police Move Key Suspects To South-West For Firearms Recovery

Tragedy As Man’s Throat Is Slit By Rampaging Armed Robbers (Graphic Photos)

Throwback Photo Of Buhari And Abacha After The June 12 Event Shared By Reno Omokri

There Was An Array Of Malpractices – IBB’s Speech Annulling June 12 Election (Full Text)

How God Used Singer, Dija To Help Me When I Was Really Down – BBNaija Star, Uriel Opens Up

I’m In Love With A Married Man… It Started With A Fling – Lady Opens Up

Intellectually Aggressive: President Buhari Makes New Statement About Nigerian Youths In Morocco

Was That A Kiss? Tiwa Savage & Wizkid Caught In A Romantic Moment At A Nightclub (Watch)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *