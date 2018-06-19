Swanky Jerry has a word for those over sharing their business on social media

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo, AKA Swanky Jerry, has a message for those who according to him over share their business on social media.

According to him, everyone should learn something from Nadia Buari who shocked everyone yesterday after she disclosed that she is a proud mother of four.

Swanky Jerry in his post said that over sharing will only bring you headache, as he added that Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha also deserves some accolades.

His post reads:

Telling the world your business: I understand that a lot of you don’t have real friends or the internet has become like your diary in terms of over sharing ,but first rule is NEVER put your business online for all to read .Not because they’ll judge you , but because when going through an emotional roller coaster you need the clarity of thought,not a bunch of opinions from people who just want a juicy story .

You’re not a real housewives cast member,you’re not getting paid to expose your mess , so why do it ? Attention? It’s damn sure not for experts analysis because half the people that will respond are idiots or trolls .In your real world ,only talk to a select few that you trust.If you run and tell everyone, you’re sabotaging your future . Let’s say you tell a group of women/men at work and they tell another group now everyone knows and feels sorry for you.

After a month of you having time to think , you decide to try and work it out . The same people will not only talk behind your back , they will ruin your support system. I just read that nadiabuari has four kids that’s an MVP a woman that beautiful I can’t help but give her some accolades I hope you learnt a thing or two from her . That’s how to have peace of mind …. over sharing will only bring your headache . chiomakpotha you too deserve some accolades….. just thinking out loud . Protect your family and loved ones with your life . #foodforthought

Leave a Comment…

comments