Sweet Love : Young Nigerian man shows off his old white bride (Photos)

Love is a beautiful thing, and when it happens, it does not respect race, financial status or age.

Below are pictures showing a young Nigerian man with his white bride who is an old woman.

However, going by the caption and comments on the pictures, it appears the young man is a Yahoo Yahoo fraudster.

From the pictures below, it appears he flew the woman down to Nigeria as she can be seen surrounded by his friends.

In related news, a Ghanaian lady with name, Ashlorm TheZionist went viral on social media few weeks back – social media users were interested in her case as to why and how she got married to a 90-year-old white man.

The Lady went on to reveal that she met her husband through ‘yahoo yahoo’ (read here ICYMI)

