Sweet Love : Young Nigerian man shows off his old white bride (Photos)

Love is a beautiful thing, and when it happens, it does not respect race, financial status or age.

Below are pictures showing a young Nigerian man with his white bride who is an old woman.

However, going by the caption and comments on the pictures, it appears the young man is a Yahoo Yahoo fraudster.

From the pictures below, it appears he flew the woman down to Nigeria as she can be seen surrounded by his friends.

Sweet Love

Sweet Love

In related news, a Ghanaian lady with name, Ashlorm TheZionist went viral on social media few weeks back – social media users were interested in her case as to why and how she got married to a 90-year-old white man.

The Lady went on to reveal that she met her husband through ‘yahoo yahoo’ (read here ICYMI)

