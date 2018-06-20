Talented Rapper, Phyno flaunts his white Rolls Royce (Photos)

Nigerian Rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike better known by his stage name Phyno has taken to his IG account to bless his 3.1 Million followers with dope photos while posing with his Rolls Royce Phantom.

The Producer cum Rapper who has always kept matters relating with love or scandal out of Social Media recently revealed the kind of Girl he likes.

He said, “On the surface, I like a girl who is beautiful. But I cannot stand a lousy girl. I like someone who is industrious and can think for herself. For me, it is more about the person’s character and not the physical qualities; that can fade away at any time.”

See more photos below:

