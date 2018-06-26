Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Teenage Actress, Regina Daniels dazzles in Super Eagles Jersey (Photos)

17-year old teen actress, Regina Daniels has rocked her Nigerian Jersey ahead of the Super Eagles World Cup match with Argentina in Russia today.

She took to her Instagram page to share some photos of herself squatting as she rocked the Super Eagles’ jersey to support the players playing a crucial match in a couple of hours.

The light-skinned student had her first name boldly written at the back of the over-sized jersey.

It is hoped that Nigeria makes it out of the group alongside Croatia.

See more photos:

Meanwhile, Super Eagles hero, Ahmed Musa is still basking in confidence to score again for Nigeria ahead of tonight’s crunch clash against Argentina at the ongoing World Cup in Russia.

He has assured he’d score against Argentina and is optimistic they’d win the match.

