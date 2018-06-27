Entertainment, Gossip

Tekno reminds Ubi Franklin he told him he would make him so much money; Kcee reacts

Popular Nigerian singer Tekno has reminded his record label boss Ubi Franklin on how he promised to make him so much money if he signed him five years ago.

The new father took to Instagram to look back on how far they have come.

In his post, Tekno reminded Franklin of his promise to make their record label rich if they signed him, and five years later, the singer has not only made his boss richer, they have also formed various affiliations with international record labels.

“Like play like play! MMM wasn’t a bad move after all! @ubifranklintriplemg remember when I told you to sign me and I will make you so much money,” he wrote, adding, “God is the greatest.”

And his boss acknowledged that this did happen.

“He always told me we will make money. “Baba sign me”. Today it’s almost 5 years of God’s grace and glory. Hits after hits,” said Franklin in the emotional post, before adding, “Thank you for trusting me.”

This comes weeks after Tekno bagged a new record deal with Universal Music Nigeria and Island Records UK.

Congratulations to them!

Tekno is definitely at the moment one of the biggest artistes in Nigeria and also across the continent Africa

