Entertainment

Tekno, Yemi Alade, Other Nigerian Celebrities React To Nigeria’s Loss To Croatia

It is no longer news that the Super Eagles of Nigeria yesterday broke a lot of hearts as they failed to beat the Croatians in their first game in the on-going FIFA world cup in Russia.

While many ordinary Nigerians have expressed their out-right displeasure at the lack-luster performance of the team on social media, football analyst and ex-players have also expressed their thoughts on the defeat and the overall performance of the coaching staff and players.

Legendary Nigerian footballer, Austin Jay Jay Okocha earlier lashed out at some  players including the coach. Read More Here.

Well,  now Nigerian musicians, actors and actress have taken to social media to react to the result. See screenshots below;

-Gistreel


