Thanksgiving At Aso Rock Over Yemi Osinbajo’s Near Air Mishap With Helicopter

Some Christian leaders held a thanksgiving for Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo at the presidential villa in Abuja on Monday, The Cable reports.

Last week, a chopper conveying Osibanjo to Aso Rock the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College, Gwagwalada, Abuja, where he attended the graduation ceremony of Senior Division Course 1/2018 participants, was forced to land few seconds after take-off.

Laolu Akande, spokesman of the vice-president, commented about the incident on Twitter.

“VP Osinbajo attended the graduation ceremony of Nigeria Customs Senior Course in Gwagwalada today (Thursday),” he wrote.

“On his way back, it was decided, for technical reasons, not to fly the chopper that had brought him to the venue. He drove back to the Presidential Villa and continued his schedule.”

On Monday, Seyi Malomo, chaplain of Aso Villa hosted senior pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, leaders from the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria(PFN).

They offered praises and thanksgiving to God for sparing the life of the vice-president.

Malomo service said there was every reason to thank God for sparing Osinbajo’s life.

“Last week we received the news with shock that the vice-president’s helicopter engine failed,” he said.

“We thank God that preserved him. The preservation of the leaders is the preservation of the nation and as a result we want to thank God, so this programme was organised to thank God for his watchful eyes over our leaders, over our nation and more particularly over the deliverance for the vice- president.

“We will be spending 120 hours praising God, teaching about thanksgiving, praying to God to bless Nigeria more, establish peace in Nigeria more, preserve our nation more, give us the victory that is needed.

“As we all know we are a nation that deeply loves God and a love for God that is also born out of deep appreciation because we know that God loves us too and his love for us manifest in his good works towards us.”

