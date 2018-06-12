The First Official Tour Of Duke Harry And Duchess Meghan Of Sussex Has Been Announced

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are set to embark on their first tour as a married couple.
The Kensington Palace shared the news on its official Twitter page, revealing the royals will be visiting Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake an official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand in the Autumn 🇦🇺🇫🇯🇹🇴🇳🇿
The tour will fall on the occasion of @InvictusSydney 2018. pic.twitter.com/BWlU14WM66
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2018