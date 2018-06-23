The ‘look’ Saraki gave Buhari today stirs debate among Nigerians

The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held today, June 23rd at the Eagle square, Abuja. All leaders of the party gathered in Abuja to decide their new leaders. The convention saw former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomole emerge National Chairman.

Oshiomole was appointed unopposed as many contenders stepped aside ‘for the unity of the party’. This is not what has got Nigerians talking but the look Senate President Bukola Saraki gave President Muhammadu Buhari in this photo taken at the event.

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to the ‘look’, wondering why Saraki always seems to stare at Buhari in that manner. See another photo

See reactions below;

Saraki can't take off his ominous stare from buhari whenever they are together. What's up? — Denis Odama (@OdamaDenis) June 23, 2018

Why Senate president the always look my presido like this now?🤣🤣 — 4th Hokage (@Hamza097) June 23, 2018

Your hidden agenda will never be achieved @bukolasaraki. PMB's smiling face always give him headache — Mr. Mali Ladan (@LadanMr) June 23, 2018

but wait! this Saraki's regular looks — Tunde (@tunedayjohn) June 23, 2018



