Metro News, Trending

The ‘look’ Saraki gave Buhari today stirs debate among Nigerians

 The national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held today, June 23rd at the Eagle square, Abuja. All leaders of the party gathered in Abuja to decide their new leaders. The convention saw former Edo state governor, Adams Oshiomole emerge National Chairman.

Oshiomole was appointed unopposed as many contenders stepped aside ‘for the unity of the party’. This is not what has got Nigerians talking but the look Senate President Bukola Saraki gave President Muhammadu Buhari in this photo taken at the event.

Nigerians took to Twitter to react to the ‘look’, wondering why Saraki always seems to stare at Buhari in that manner. See another photo

img src=”https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DgZilwjXUAIWDQZ.jpg” />

See reactions below;


 


You may also like

Adams Oshiomhole Officially Elected National Chairman Of APC

Why I killed OOU student and his girlfriend – Cultist

Dino Melaye set to dump APC? Calls Convention a Joke and an Obituary

Killers of OOU students revealed – Their reason for killing youngsters will leave you angry

Obasanjo and Bode George end rift, FFK reacts

Man Beaten To Death By In-Laws For Planning To Marry Another Wife

‘Port Harcourt Girl’ Flees With ATM Card Of Her Lagos-Based Lover, Withdraws N1m

Authorities In Seychelles To Probe Bukola Saraki And Wife For Money Laundering

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd June

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *