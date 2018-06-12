Local News

The Moment Bobrisky And Tonto Dikeh Locked Lips In Public

 

Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh

Nigeria’s male barbie, Bobrisky was pictured kissing mother of one, Tonto Dikeh at a public event.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky who is a cross-dresser has been seen with Tonto Dikeh and other celebrities at public places.

Out of excitement of seeing Bobrisky who has been rumoured to be gay, Tonto Dikeh who recently parted ways with her husband, Oladunni Olakunle Churchill planted a kiss on the lips of the male barbie.

The picture has been trending online with people dropping comments.

