THE MOST TALKED ABOUT PARTY IN LAGOS – MOËT GRAND DAY

The crème de la crème came out to celebrate and toast to life, love, friendship, small and big moments alike at the Moët and Chandon Grand Day which held on Saturday, 9 June, at Twinwaters Rooftop in Lekki.

The Moët Grand Day celebration held in over 80 countries and was as glamourous as expected. In Lagos, over 600 guests came together under one roof to share their joyful vibes with the whole world.

The celebrations started with an exclusive and grandiose brunch attended by a star-studded guest list including Rita Dominic, Waje, Mai Atafo, Udoka Oyeka, OC Ukeje, Ini Dinma Okojie, Ikechukwu, Beverley Naya, Eyinnaya Nwigwe, Ireti Doyle and Nancy Isime amongst others.

The Moët Grand Day was all about the showcase of grand acts and unexpected experiences from the unending brunch table to the loads of towering champagne pyramids and the hourly toast which began during the brunch and was led by Rita Dominic. FAst rising Saxophonist Tolazee and pianist Samson serenaded the guests with melodious notes as ballet dancers wowed the guests with a spectacular performance.

“Moët & Chandon is a symbol of glamour and grandeur and what we wanted people to experience during Moët Grand Day was the magic of champagne. A combination of our ‘savoir-faire’ (know-how) with our own art of the fête (party) to perfect a unique ‘savoir-fête’ has made Moët & Chandon the top choice for celebrating life’s big and small moments,” said Elizabeth Oputa, Manager of Champagne Portfolio at Moët Hennessy in Nigeria.

The brunch flowed into the day party with guests dressed in white with a touch of magic. Highlights from the day party included carnival dancers who held the guests spell-bound in their stand out feathers and intricate dance routines. Hourly toasts were made by select influencers and socialites with Moët Ice Imperial.

There were lots of of unexpected moments.

Guests had an opportunity to experience for the first time in Lagos, champagne-flavored frozen yoghurt courtesy of Sweet Kiwi and champagne-infused popcorn. MUD Beauty added an extra touch of magic to guests’ appearance using glitters and stones to make beautiful patterns on their faces. A

fireworks display ushered in the night party with Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial at the forefront. The penthouse was transformed into a subtle night club ambience with a Nectar blue coloured mood. Guests were treated to music and canapés as the hourly toasts continued.

Over 600 guests were treated to a day of pomp and pageantry as they celebrated, danced and captured memorable moments made possible by Moët & Chandon.

Here is a look at how the event unfolded

Check #MoetGrandDay #MoetMoment #MoetMoments #MoetNigeria to enjoy highlights from the unforgettable savoir-fête