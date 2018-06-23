Entertainment, Gossip

“This dude is cute I can’t deny it” – Bobrisky sets his sights on BBNaija’s Tobi.

Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky seems to have set his sights on a new guy – probably wandering a little away from his ‘bae’ – this new guy the cross-dresser is setting his sights on is someone we all are familiar with.

This new guy is none other than Big Brother Naija 2018 finalist, Tobi – Bobrisky who has previously declared his love for Wizkid, Davido and Kcee seems to be considering Tobi as a prospective recipient of his affection.

He shared,

