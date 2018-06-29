Entertainment, Gossip, News

This Imam hid 262 Christians in a Mosque during Plateau Killings

It’s easy to focus on how people are divided along tribal and religious lines, but several people are out there who aren’t letting these differences stop them from seeing the humanity in others.

One of them is this imam from the village of Nghar Yelwa in Plateau State, who saved 262 Christians from Fulani Herdsmen on Sunday.

The herdsmen had attacked 3 local governments in the state killing over 100 people, one of them Barkin Ladi, where the people had escaped from.

Sharing his story with BBC Pidgin, the imam said he first took the women, number about 60 to his home, and the men to the mosque to hide.

The herdsmen later accosted him, he shared, and ordered him to give up the Christians. But he lied and told them all the people with him were Muslims.

It’s so refreshing, seeing that some of us are not letting ideologies and religion and tribe divide us. So inspiring.

