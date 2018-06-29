This man used Fufu as a Birthday Cake (Photos)

An Igbo man has shared photos of his birthday celebration which held yesterday.

The celebrant, instead of using a regular cake, used Fufu to mark his special day.

The shared photos captured the native meal being used, as a knife was dug in it and cut just like it would have been done to a cake.

The celebrant who represented his home town well by being gorgeously dressed in his traditional Igbo attire, was in company of his friends as they dug into the beautiful meal garnished with assorted meat.

