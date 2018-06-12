Local News

Throwback Photo Of Buhari And Abacha After The June 12 Event Shared By Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, the controversial former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has shared a throwback photo purportedly showing President Muhammadu Buhari and ex-Nigerian dictator Sani Abacha.

Writing on his social media page, Reno reminded many of what happened more than two decades ago.

The photo of Abacha and Buhari shared by Reno

He wrote: “On this 25th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election, I urge Nigerians to study how loyally Muhammadu Buhari was looking at Abacha. It was the look of love! At the moment this photo was taken, Abiola was in Abacha’s gulag and Buhari was serving him as PTF Chairman.”

