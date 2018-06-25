Entertainment, Viral

Throwback Photos Of D’banj’s Late Son, Daniel D’ Third

Many ordinary Nigerians and celebrities are still in shock following the sudden death of D’banj’s cute son Daniel Oyebanjo ‘Daniel D’ Third’ who reportedly drowned in a swimming pool yesterday.

Many folks have taken to social media to mourn the loss of such a young soul. Confirming the news earlier the bereaved singer simply shared a blank photo with the caption;

Trying Times ��. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful �.

His fans have since stormed his Instagram page to console him and pay their tribute to his late son. May his soul rest in peace, Amen!

Here are some throwback pictures of D’banj’s son, Daniel D’ Third.

 

 


