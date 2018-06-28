Entertainment

Throwback Photos Of Nigeria’s Richest Woman, Folorunso Alakija As A Secretary In 1973

Folorunsho Alakija is the richest woman in Nigeria and is widely famed to be a generous woman who helps people.

The wealthy woman is also known to a motivational speaker who encourages her followers on social media to chase their dreams and become successful.

She also likes to share throwback photos of herself from her days as young lady.

Folorunsho recently shared some throwback photos of herself in 1973 when she was a young lady working as a secretary in an office.

She captioned it: “Dressed in office clothes in 1973.
“I worked as a Secretary at Sijuade Enterprises, Western House, Broad Street, Lagos.”


