Throwback Video Of Late Chief MKO Abiola Singing At A Birthday Party In 1993 Emerges (Watch)

Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola was widely known around Nigeria as a successful businessman and political leader. The man is also considered a hero who stood for democracy and fought to secure his mandate which was stolen from him after he won the 1993 presidential election.

However, what many do not know about MKO Abiola is that he was also a good singer and musician. This has been revealed by this throwback video making the rounds online.

In the video, MKO is seen delivering some beautiful songs at the birthday party of one of his wives, Alhaja Simbiat Abiola. It is believed that the video was shot  in 1993.

Watch below:

