Timi Dakolo & Son mugged by vikings in Russia

Timi Dakolo, who is currently in Russia with his son, Alexander are having the time of their lives in the host country of the World Cup.

The duo stole a few hearts for the national team including two Vikings fan who posed with the music star despite losing the match.

Meanwhile, Busola Dakolo is really missing her husband .She could not control her urge anymore, as she shared a loved up bedroom photo of two of them, saying she misses him. See screenshot of the post below:

