Local News

Tinubu, Akande And 7 Governors Endorse Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

Seven governors of the ruling APC, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the first Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande yesterday paid solidarity visit to the campaign office of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the leading national chairmanship aspirant, DailyTrust has reported.

The governors who were led by Oshiomhole to inspect the campaign office included Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi; Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo; Umar Ganduje, Kano; Tanko Al-Makura, Nasarawa; Simon Lalong, Plateau; and Yahaya Bello of  Kogi State and have all endorsed him.

Speaking on the endorsement of Oshiomhole, Bagudu said all the governors were happy with the national chairmanship aspiration of the former governor of Edo State.

He said Oshiomhole’s  experience as a former governor, trade union leader, and democratic activist were qualities that stood him out as an aspirant that could help in realising the ideals of the APC.

Ganduje said his presence was an indication that Oshiomhole would get the votes of all delegates from Kano State, stating that “numerically, it seems he is winning the election before the election.”

Akeredolu said there was  clear indication that there wouldn’t be any contest for the position of APC national chairman.

Tinubu, who fielded questions from journalists in company of governors of Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau as well as Chief Akande, said  his visit symbolised solidarity and unity of purpose to continue to build a progressive party that would carry Nigeria in a progressive manner.

On the on-going reconciliation job, Tinubu said, “We are reconciling. My being here is part of reconciliation. What is politics if not conflicts upon conflicts and solution?” 

Asked to give the update about the reconciliation of parallel congresses in Lagos State, the APC national leader said, “No, no, no. Don’t be ridiculous now? Haba! Lagos. Anybody can get a branch of bank anywhere. It depends whether your ATM card will work.”

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Buhari Approves Second Term For FRSC Boss

Goat Painted In Army Camouflage Reportedly Found In Sambisa Forest (Photo)

Notorious Area Boy Stabs Himself To Death After Complaining About Seeing Ghosts (Photo)

Suspected Cultist Shot In The Head By Rival Cultists In Akwa Ibom (Graphic Photos)

Court Sets Date For Suit To Wind Up Big Brother Naija Sponsor, Payporte

Heartbreaking: See The Faces Of Edo State Indigenes Who Died In Fatal Accident On Returning From Spain (Photos)

Fani-Kayode Finally Commends Buhari Over MKO Abiola

Father Mbaka Addresses Prayer Chain Circulating Online On His Behalf

Woman Strangles Fiance, Drags Him On The Ground In Dramatic Pre-Wedding Photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *