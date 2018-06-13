Tinubu, Akande And 7 Governors Endorse Oshiomhole

Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

Seven governors of the ruling APC, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the first Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande yesterday paid solidarity visit to the campaign office of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the leading national chairmanship aspirant, DailyTrust has reported.

The governors who were led by Oshiomhole to inspect the campaign office included Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi; Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun; Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo; Umar Ganduje, Kano; Tanko Al-Makura, Nasarawa; Simon Lalong, Plateau; and Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and have all endorsed him.

Speaking on the endorsement of Oshiomhole, Bagudu said all the governors were happy with the national chairmanship aspiration of the former governor of Edo State.

He said Oshiomhole’s experience as a former governor, trade union leader, and democratic activist were qualities that stood him out as an aspirant that could help in realising the ideals of the APC.

Ganduje said his presence was an indication that Oshiomhole would get the votes of all delegates from Kano State, stating that “numerically, it seems he is winning the election before the election.”

Akeredolu said there was clear indication that there wouldn’t be any contest for the position of APC national chairman.

Tinubu, who fielded questions from journalists in company of governors of Kogi, Nasarawa, Plateau as well as Chief Akande, said his visit symbolised solidarity and unity of purpose to continue to build a progressive party that would carry Nigeria in a progressive manner.

On the on-going reconciliation job, Tinubu said, “We are reconciling. My being here is part of reconciliation. What is politics if not conflicts upon conflicts and solution?”

Asked to give the update about the reconciliation of parallel congresses in Lagos State, the APC national leader said, “No, no, no. Don’t be ridiculous now? Haba! Lagos. Anybody can get a branch of bank anywhere. It depends whether your ATM card will work.”

