Tinubu And Others Eulogize Late MKO Abiola As Nigeria Honours Him Today

The annulment of June 12 1993 presidential election led to “bloodshed, serious division and disunity in Nigeria’’, Alhaji Bola Tinubu, one of the key players for the actualisation of the mandate, declared on Tuesday.

The National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) said in an interview at the presidential villa that the recognition of June 12 as Democarcy Day was a demonstration of the resolve by the people to collaborate to drive democracy.

He said that the fight against the annulment of the June 12 election was a battle of principle, philosophy, and restoration of democratic process.

He said that it was the same collaboration also in 2014 that led to the installation of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu said that the courage, commitment and fortitude of Buhari to recognise June 12 was worthy of recognition and commendation.

In an interview segment on TVC television on the side line of the investiture of national honours on MKO Abiola, the winner of the June 12, election, and other pro-democracy activists, some Nigerians expressed happiness over Buhari’s advancement of democracy.

Mr. Mike Iginni, The Electoral Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom state, accused Nigerian elite of causing the crisis in Nigeria.

“The elite are the problems of Nigeria and they remain the problem.

“The fingers of providence have continue to point to Nigeria as unjust nation.’

In spite of court pronouncement on the illegality of Chief Earnest Shonekan, as head of Interim National government to supplant the June 12 election, Shonekan, a kinsman of Abiola, has continued to parade himself as a former Nigerian leader.

“Shonekan government was declared illegal but he keeps attending Council of State meetings and collecting salary,’’ Iginni queried.

Mr Joe Igbokwe, a politicians and social analyst, also berated the annulment of June 12 election.

He praised Buhari for the recognition and also said that the president was truly building Nigeria.

“Buhari is washing Nigeria with soap,’’ he said.

Buhari, he said was redressing injustice, saying: “Some of the problems we have in Nigeria are products of injustices.’’

“Buhari is healing the wounds,’’ he said.

-NAN

