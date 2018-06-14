Tithe is too small for me – Ghanaian Pastor reveals how he makes his money (Video)

Controversial Ghanaian pastor and founder of the International Godsway Church, Daniel Obinim, has said in an interview that tithe is too small for him.

According to him, every pastor has his own way of making money. For him, his own money comes from the people he helps because they reward him in return.

The clergyman said:

“Just last week, some couple came to the church to give a testimony that, they have never given birth and they planned to do an artificial insemination which could have cost them almost 60,000 dollars. But I told them to stop and I will help them to give birth which I did.” “So after that, they came back to the church to give me 20,000 cedis for helping them give birth. And right in the church, he gave me that sum of money in a polythene bag to the witness of the church members.” “Some even buy cars for me. So the money comes from the help I give to people and in return, they also give me money or help me as well. The tithe is too small, as for tithe, no..it is too small.”

