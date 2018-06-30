Entertainment

Tiwa Savage’s Estranged Husband, Tee Billz Returns to Instagram, After 8 Months of Going Silent

Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tee Billz, is back on Instagram after disappearing almost a year ago.

Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tee Billz, is back on Instagram after disappearing almost a year ago. He came back hours ago with a message encouraging people to live their own lives their way and not how others want them to live it.

He came back hours ago with a message encouraging people to live their own lives their way and not how others want them to live it. Then on his insta-story he begged to be thought how to use the platform again. Welcome back Mr Billz.

He wrote;

“One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” “When you stop living your life based on what others think of you real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self acceptance opened.”

 


You may also like

Bobrisky shows off his dangerous curves in s*xy black dress (Photos)

Nigerian Music Producer, Kiddominant acquires brand new N45 million Porsche

Football fans mob Ahmed Musa at National mosque In Abuja (Photos)

Bobrisky flaunts his curves in sexy black dress

Nina channels her inner Rihanna, rocks Gucci outfit similar to Rihanna’s

Nigerians who absconded after traveling to Russia for World Cup cry out

Billionaire bride Hauwa Indimi and Groom Mohammed Yar’Adua dazzles in stunning photos

Ifu Ennada blasts troll for saying Alex brought her misfortune

President Buhari to attend African Union Assembly in Mauritania

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *