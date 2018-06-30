Tiwa Savage’s Estranged Husband, Tee Billz Returns to Instagram, After 8 Months of Going Silent

Tiwa Savage’s estranged husband, Tee Billz, is back on Instagram after disappearing almost a year ago.

He came back hours ago with a message encouraging people to live their own lives their way and not how others want them to live it. Then on his insta-story he begged to be thought how to use the platform again. Welcome back Mr Billz.

He wrote;

“One of the greatest regrets in life is being what others would want you to be, rather than being yourself.” “When you stop living your life based on what others think of you real life begins. At that moment, you will finally see the door of self acceptance opened.”