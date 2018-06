Weeks after the conclusion of Big Brother Naija 2018,2nd runner-up, Tobi Bakre had announced a number of ventures he was set to delve into.

One of them is a YouTube series called Tobi Live, and the first episode hit the web on Tuesday.

Tobi, alongside Elozonam and The Delphinator, discussed the pervasiveness and recent spate of social media trolling.

Watch the video below;