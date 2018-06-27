Toke Makinwa showers herself with praises, says her future husband will be proud of her

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has listed some of the qualities she possesses that her future husband will be proud of.

She took to her Twitter earlier today to shower herself with praises and list the qualities she possesses, which she feels makes her stand out.

Toke Makinwa also said her kids will call her blessed as a result of those qualities. She tweeted:

Whoever I marry, you gon be so proud of this baby girl, you’ll bless God daily for the warrior he’s blessed you with. A corner stone, her spirit is undefeated, her soul is gold. From that orphan girl to Queen 👑🙏🙏 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) June 27, 2018

My kids will call me blessed 🙏🙏🙏 — Toke Makinwa (@tokstarr) June 27, 2018

