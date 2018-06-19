“Tolerate us (Senate) as your children”: PDP Cheiftain blasts Senator Ibn Na’Allah for acting like Buhari’s ‘houseboy’

Deputy Senate Leader, Alhaji Bala ibn Na’Allah pledged loyalty and commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari, when representatives of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) paid Buhari Sallah homage .

r, Alhaji Bala ibn Na’Allah, representing Senate President Bukola Saraki, said “Mr. President, I have the authority of each and every member of the Senate and the House of Representatives to wish you a blessed Eid-el-Fitr in 2018 which we are celebrating.

“And I have the authority of each and every one of us to equally pledge our loyalty and commitment to work with you for the betterment of this country and to wish you more strength; to wish you more health, and most importantly, Mr. President, to add additional degree of tolerance for you so that you tolerate us as your children.”

Reacting to the statement, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Cheiftain, Femi Fani Kayode threw serious jabs at Sen. Ibn Na’Allah. He said senators are meant to act as a check and balance to the Pres. and not behave like his houseboys.

He took to his Twitter handle to make his point, calling the senator’s statement shameless and debasing. See what he wrote;

"Tolerate us (Senate) as ur children”- Sen. Ibn Na’Allah to @MBuhari When a Senator reduces and debases himself to this level of shameless, grovelling subservience it is pitiful. Senators are meant to act as a check and balance to the Pres. and not behave like his houseboys — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 19, 2018

See how Nigerian Twitter users responded to Fani Kayode’s statement

Hello senate president @bukolasaraki and the entire senators of the federal republic of Nigeria…did senator Sen. ibn Na’Allah say those words to @MBuhari on behalf of the whole senate house? If NO then pls let the needful be done, he doesn’t know why he is there…OTHERWISE — Tunde Go (@GoTunde) June 19, 2018

I have said it elsewhere & I reiterate here that I don't like the over idolization of @MBuhari . For crying out loud, he's a public servant & answerable to d people of Nigeria. A situation where a privilege few & sycophants high praise PMB make the hue & cry of populace unheard — Oleghibe-Moore (@moore_oleghibe) June 19, 2018

Well it simply means the country yet to have real professionals as Senators. People who should know what they're there for. — Vigilante (@osarah793) June 19, 2018

He's clearly 1 of those Northern sen, govs & leaders who doesn't know their roles, functions & powers in a democracy. Wachu honestly xpect 4rm people that grew up under feudalism & Wahhabism? The principles of rule of law, separation of Powers, Checks & Balances are strange 2 'em — Quintessential Realist (@jimdave2012) June 19, 2018