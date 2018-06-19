Politics, Trending

“Tolerate us (Senate) as your children”: PDP Cheiftain blasts Senator Ibn Na’Allah for acting like Buhari’s ‘houseboy’

 

 

Deputy Senate Leader, Alhaji  Bala ibn Na’Allah pledged  loyalty and commitment  to President Muhammadu Buhari, when representatives of residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) paid Buhari Sallah homage .

r, Alhaji  Bala ibn Na’Allah, representing  Senate President Bukola Saraki, said “Mr. President, I have the authority of each and every member of the Senate and the House of Representatives to wish you a blessed Eid-el-Fitr in 2018 which we are celebrating.

“And I have the authority of each and every one of us to equally pledge our loyalty and commitment to work with you for the betterment of this country and to wish you more strength; to wish you more health, and most importantly, Mr. President, to add additional degree of tolerance for you so that you tolerate us as your children.”

Reacting to the statement, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Cheiftain, Femi Fani Kayode threw serious jabs at Sen. Ibn Na’Allah. He said senators are meant to act as a check and balance to the Pres. and not behave like his houseboys.

He took to his Twitter handle to make his point, calling the senator’s statement shameless and debasing. See what he wrote;

See how Nigerian Twitter users responded to Fani Kayode’s statement


