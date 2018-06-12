Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky kiss on the lips at Tonto’s birthday get together (Photo)

Over the past few hours, stunning photos from Tonto’s birthday bash, which lasted all weekend long, has been buzzing all over the internet, but this peculiar one of Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky kissing the celebrant has had tongues wagging on social media.

Bobrisky shared the clip showing them kissing with a text that reads: “My sis Tonto” and lovestruck emoji.

From his caption, it’s presumable that the cross-dresser sees it as harmless, but social media users do not agree and have reminded Tonto that she’s meant to be “born again”

What do y’all think?

