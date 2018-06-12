Entertainment, Gossip

Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky kiss on the lips at Tonto’s birthday get together (Photo)

Over the past few hours, stunning photos from Tonto’s birthday bash, which lasted all weekend long, has been buzzing all over the internet, but this peculiar one of Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky kissing the celebrant has had tongues wagging on social media.

Bobrisky shared the clip showing them kissing with a text that reads: “My sis Tonto” and lovestruck emoji.

From his caption, it’s presumable that the cross-dresser sees it as harmless, but social media users do not agree and have reminded Tonto that she’s meant to be “born again”

What do y’all think?

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Femi Otedola Surprises Daughter With Brand New Range Rover Evogue As An Early Graduation Gift

Jada Pinkett-Smith tells her daughter she was once giving herself “five orgasms a day” and how it was her grandmother who taught her

BBNaija’s BamBam defines sexy in kinky swimwear photos

Old woman constantly reminds a particular young lady that she’s beautiful; her reason is really emotional

“What MKO Abiola was doing before the June 12 election was annulled” – Daughter reveals.

6 ways Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote spends his billions

Young Nigerian hair seller shows off the money she made from her piggy bank after 10 months of saving

Ekiti Governorship candidate, Kolapo Olusola, spotted frying Akara as he campaigns for votes. (Photos)

The First Official Tour Of Duke Harry And Duchess Meghan Of Sussex Has Been Announced

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *