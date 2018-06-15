Tonto Dikeh joins other fathers for Father’s day match

Nollywood actress and mother of one, Tonto Dikeh played the role of her son’s father as she played a football match with other fathers during Father’s Day football match at her son’s school.

The actress posted a video of herself playing football in a match meant for only fathers at her son’s school.

Since her estrangement from her ex-husband, Churchill, the actress likes to stand in as both her son’s father and mother. She once dressed as a man, with beards and all, for her son’s school Father’s Day celebration.

Recently, she’s at it again for another Father’s Day event – before sharing the video of herself at the Fathers Day football match, she shared a picture of herself and her son preparing to go to school.

She shared the picture with the caption;

TODAY HAPPENS TO BE FATHERS DAY FOOTBALL MATCH IN JUICYMAN’S SCHOOL…

OFF TO GO MAKE MY BOY PROUD…

#KINGS #JUICYMAN #FATHERS-DAYFOOTBALLMATCH #SUPERMOMMY #LOVELIVESHERE #SUPERHUMAN #MAMAPAPAKING

