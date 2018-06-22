Tonto Dikeh pays N400k hospital bill of little boy badly burnt

Actress ,Tonto Dikeh may be highly controversial but she does have a heart of Gold and has come to the aid of a little child who is currently in the hospital being treated for some burns on his body.

Tonto, revealed that the child needs N400k for his medical bill and has promised to clear the bill.

She wrote;

Good morning people Please help me get to those responsible for this sweet brave little boy.

We heard his hospital bill is About 400thousand Naria.

My Son, KING ANDRE WOULD LIKE TO CLEAR UP THAT BILL..

Please help him get to the Doctors,guardians or foundation in charge!!

THANK YOU🖤🖤🖤

GOD BLESS YOU