Tonto Dikeh Plays Football With Other Kids Fathers At Her Son’s School (Video)

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has been playing the role of a mother and a father in her son’s life, since her marriage crisis began.

One year ago today, the dramatic actress, broke the internet when she stepped out wearing mustache and male attire to her son’s school for the Fathers’ Day celebration.

Today is father’s day football match in King Andre’s school, and she has stepped out with him again to play the role of a father.

She shared photos and videos of herself playing with other kids fathers.

She wrote;

“TODAY HAPPENS TO BE FATHERS DAY FOOTBALL MATCH IN JUICYMAN’S SCHOOL…

OFF TO GO MAKE MY BOY PROUD…

#KINGS #JUICYMAN #FATHERS-DAYFOOTBALLMATCH #SUPERMOMMY #LOVELIVESHERE #SUPERHUMAN”